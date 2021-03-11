NBC Montana Sports 3-5-17

Was for high school basketball in montana... especially for the columbia falls wildkats... they finished their season with a 23 and 1 record... and the 2017 class 'a' girl's state championship... the columbia falls girl's basketball team has been anxiously awaiting this feeling for some time now... "try to put into words what it means to be a state champion your senior year with this team."

"that's a tough question.

This is the best feeling ever.

We've worked for it for four years.

We've anticipated it, because we've gotten so close, but to finally pull it off and to do it in the way we did our senior year is just amazing."

"at the beginning of the year, we were just kind of average, like chemistry.

And then once we got to divisionals and state, we really put it together and worked as a team."

The wildkats hardly faced adversity throughout the state tournament... until the opening minutes of the title game when hardin got out to an 8 to nothing run against them... "we have five seniors.

We all played with heart when they got on that little 8-0 run.

And then we just showed our experience and our heart and we pulled through."

"this is what you play for.

This is what you put in all the time in for.

And the girls played in a great atmosphere.

They rose to the occasion.

We didn't play a perfect game, you're never going to play a perfect game, but it was dang close, it was dang close.

Real proud of them."

It's a special moment for these teammates... "i just love this team so much, they're my family.

We're just so close on and off the court and i wouldn't have wanted to do it with anyone else."

And for a father and his daughter... "i'm officially done as a wildkat and this is just the best way to go out on top.

To do this for my dad and my teammates that we've been working for, for so long, it just means the world to me."

For the first time... in these lifetimes... columbia falls sits on top... "it's not really comparable.

It's something we have never done, so it's just unbelievable."

Marking the school's first state championship since 1983... the college basketball regular season came to an end this weekend... and now it's time for big sky hoops fans to turn their attention to reno... first in the men's tourney... opening round games will begin on tuesday... montana state with the loss last night doesn't get the first round bye... they'll take on 11th ranked southern utah at 8 o'clock tuesday night... the grizzlies do earn a bye... and they will play idaho at 2:30 thursday afternoon... the women's tournament will get started tomorrow at noon... the lady griz will be featured in the night cap as the 11 seed... they'll be playing 6- seed idaho state... and the bobcats winning their second straight regular season big sky title... they are the 1 seed... they will face either weber state or sacramento state on wednesday... and finally tonight... a couple of missoula hockey teams are now state champions... the peewee 'a' team beat billings 10-1 for the trophy at glacier ice rink today... and in whitefish this weekend... the missoula bruins varsity team ran the table to bring home the hardware... the team used victories over flathead... helena... and great falls to advance to the finals... and in the chipper... they defeated billings 3 to nothing... so congratulatio ns to all of our state champions from the weekend... that will do it for your sports...