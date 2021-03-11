Moving Mountains for Drew

Rapid city native, drew stephens fell from a chairlift while working as an emt at the terry peak ski resort.

Our itnease mcmiller tells us how the community came together in support of his road to recovery.

Lead>> mcmiller>> the journey to recovery is better traveled together.

Hill>> sarah hill coordinator>> "sponsors have been huge, like i'm absolutely amazed by how many people want to help and how many people have showed up."

Keller>> desmond keller terry peak>> "no matter if you're from rapid city, spearfish, hot springs, or belle fourche we're still one big community."

Mcmiller>> they skied, sported custom shirts and donated all in support drew stephens..

Who's considered family to the terry peak ski resort.

Keller>> "he's one of our fallen family who's going through some hard times at the moment so we're here to help him and support him at our community at terry peak."

Mcmiller>> stephens is a member of the terry peak ski patrol.

He suffered serious injuries after falling from a chair lift back in january.

To raise money for his recovery..

Friends, family and coworkers organized a fundraiser called "moving mountains."

Sulzbach>> michelle sulzbach terry peak>> "it's been people from our rental operation, ski patrol the dark horse and lots of family."

Mcmiller>> it was a day filled with skiing, raffles and live auctions from local businesses.

Keller>> "ski gear bikes and clothing items. lots of local from artist that have come in.

Some of our beer vendors have come forth with things like photo montages they put together."

Mcmiller>> their mission is to lighten the load on stephens.

Hill>> "he's part of our terry peak ski patrol family we take care of our own.

I think everyone else feels similar, he's a great guy."

Keller>> " always great positive energy.

Drew's always there to be positive with you .

We had the opportunity to hang with him last year during a ski trip and we look forward to upcoming ski trips with him."

Mcmiller>> he's currently recovering at craig rehabilitation hospital in denver colorado.

Hill>> " i spoke to him earlier today.

He said he is doing great and that craig is a awesome facility and he cant wait to be back him.

Mcmiller>> itinease mcmiller kota territory news.

The fundraiser was a success, raising a total of 22 thousand dollars today.

If you missed today, there will be another fundraiser for drew on may 5th at sick and twisted brewery in hill city.