State Brackets Announced (3-5-17)

Short 74-72.

After making a run to the state championship a year ago, the villa maria girls basketball team will dive into the state playoffs this week hoping to make similar noise.

Noise.the victors will face district 7's south park high school this friday night at edinboro university's mccomb fieldhouse in the first round of the piaa class 4a state playoffs.for the ladies, it took a grind-it-out low-scoring d-10 title win over mercyhurst prep yesterday to advance into the state tournament.for villa, a primary source of motivation this season has been the loss of junior forward sydney palermo's father mike after he suddenly passed away 6 months ago.

Emotional having the stuff because this game that my dad wasn't there to watch.

Team had my back and my coaches..it was a very emotional win "this is a person who was a big part of the community.

A big part of our team.

""he's been looking out for us and i know he's going to help us take it all the way to states - hopefully " " so villa takes on south park, this friday at 6 o'clock from mccomb fieldhouse.

For the complete list of girls state playoff games check out the local sports page

For the boys on friday night, fairview takes on shadyside academy at 7 o'clock from the pvec in triple a.

A.in class 5a friday, meadville vs chartiers valley at edinboro with a 7:30 tip, prep goes to bald eagle area high school to face central mountain at 7:30 7:30in class 2a, cambridge springs takes on our lady of sacred heart at 3 pm saturday at peters township high school.

School.saturday, strong vincent does battle with south fayette at 4:30 from the pvec in class - for the complete list - visit the local sports page at your erie dot