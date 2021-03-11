Skip to main content
Thursday, March 11, 2021

3/5 - Liverpool boys win 1st Section Championship since 1999

Warriors knock off Henninger for Class AA title

65-55 ... out at s-r-c arena ... class double-a sectional finals ... ryan blackwell's liverpool warriors ... taking on henninger ... and liverpool ... opens the game on a 21-to-one run ... charles pride ... beautiful assist ... to cooper chaffee ... pride would also go over uh-thousand career points tonight ... henninger would be led by ... jaden graves ... and his 16 points ... black knights eventually pull to within seven ... but there was just too much chaffee tonight ... 21 for him ... as ... for the first time since 1999 ... liverpool are the section 3 champions ... 73-51 ...

