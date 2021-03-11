Virginia Sports Live 3/3-Part 1.

3 we got winners live.radford's rick cormany, magna vista's vicky hayes and northside's bill pope--all three coaches join us live after their big wins.

And jermaine has another traveling barbershop.this time him and richmond times' mike barber talk uva hoops.

And the uva women have a tough life.they're in myrtle beach for the acc tournament.we got those highlights and much more on this edition of virginia sports live.

Good evening, i'm garrett turner.this is virginia sports live and i'm alone tonight.kevaney is somewhere on a beach and jermaine is in harrisonburg shooting those games.the good news is we have a packed show with a ton of high school action.we'll have magna vista's coach vicky hayes and northside's coach bill pope live on our show to talk about their wins but first we head to bristol where the radford boys are still alive in the 1a state tournament.

Radford looking for that back to back kind of state title swagger--they're up against mathews in the 1a quarterfinal miles jones takes it himself for 2.

This team likes to push the pace as well.

Here jones reverses it for the lay in.sir give him some more.

And folks when you're talking about the radford bobcats you're talking about a complete team.can go inside, push it, and shoot....kam edwards with the three.

This game was close for a quarter then radford blew it open radford wins 74-51 and advances to the 1a state semifinal game against lancaster.

A great win by the bobcats but no surpirse here.this is a fantastic teamjoining us live on vsl tonight is the leader of that fantastic team head coach of the reigning champs rick cormany.coach thanks for joining us tonight.what a win?

Talk about the challenge you all faced tonight against mathews, it was a close on in the first half?coach the pursuit of becoming back to back champions is huge and you've made it this far.does this weigh on your kids and how do you create an environment where it's not pressing on their minds cause they're certainly playing free.

3 george wythe and altavista squaring off in the other 1a state quarterfinalaltavista came out hot mateo maulbeck knocks down a deep 3.

Altavista up 7 early.george wythe would battle back jake martin with the double clutch shot and he draws a foul.give hime some more.

Then off a missed 3 william hanley attacking the offensive glass.

He gets it to go and give him some more too please.

One.

Maroons tie the game up.george wythe then starts to pull away martin finds avery mabe insidethen noah atwood dials long distance george wythe is moving on the semifinals, they beat altavista 57-37 for our next group of games we go to richmond where our two local teams hidden valley and magna vista took the court this evening.

Coach vicky hayes looking for her second straight championship birth.she'll have to get through hidden valley titans first.

Start in the second half, magna vista up 16-15.titans inbounding-- jordan sadler hits the jumper hidden valley takes the lead 17-16.hayes looking to pick up the pace in the second half-- fast break layup for kelsea moyer.then hayes puts on the full court press.warriors steal it, chelsea moyer will miss but kayla cabiness gets the offensive rebound and scores.

Magna vista goes on a 9-0 run and doesn't look back.

It was a great game by both of our local teams. hidden valley congrats on a good season.

Joining us on the phone right now is the head coach of the magna vista warriors vicky hayes.coach you're headed to state.

How do you feel?

It was a defensive battle in the first half.in the second half you started to open things up.

What do you think got you going?you'll be making your second straight trip to the finals to play broadway--you feel any pressure or do you think you learned a little bit from last year's experience?

