Noon News on the Go 3-6-17

Dan: state police in auburn have identified the victim of last week's mobile home fire in the town of brutus.

61-year-old john evans was inside his home just off route five when it caught fire.

Investigators are still working to find a cause, but preliminarily say it appears accidental.

Dan: a former bishop of the syracuse catholic diocese has died.

Bishop james moynihan passed away this morning.

Bishop moynihan served as head of the diocese for 14 years, from 1995 until 2009.

He was a priest for 60 years.

Bishop moynihan died this morning at age 84.

The funeral is scheduled for friday morning at 11, at the cathedral of the immaculate conception in downtown syracuse.

Dan: a portion of james street in east syracuse as just reopened as crews are finishing to repair downed powerlines after a crash.

According to officers, 46-year- old daniel warner of east syracuse was driving drunk when he crashed into a building at the corner of james street and west manlius street around 4 this morning.

Warner wasn't injured and has been arrested and charged with d-w- i.

Nats: boston dan: this just in from the lakeview amphitheater-- boston is coming to town!

The band is bringing its hyper space tour to syracuse, with special guest joan jett and the blackhearts.

The concert is saturday, july 29th.

Tickets go on sale friday at 10 a-m and start at 30- dollars!

Jennifer: now here's storm team meteorologist kate thornton with a look at central new york's most accurate forecast.

Kate: here's alive look at out national grid skynet 9 camera.

We are quiet on the radar but some moisture will move in here later in the day.

We are in the 30s.

It turns even milder for tuesday with some rain showers and a gusty breeze, but then we start turning colder wednesday and probably plunge back below normal late in the week into next weekend for the parade day.

There will probably be a little lake snow wednesday night into thursday and then possibly some accumulating snow late in the week.

