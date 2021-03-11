VT, NY, NH Senators React to President's Revised Travel Ban

The president signed an executive order dropping Iraq from the ban.

Attorney’s General in our region are responding to the revisions made today to President Trump's immigration ban.

Bernie new york senator chuck schumer says the bill has little to do with national security.... and will likely face the same uphill battle as the original bill.sen.

Chuck schumer / (d-ny) minority leader "the truth is there is very little new or improved about this executive order.

It's barely a fresh coat of paint on the same car that doesn't drive.

It's still a travel ban.

It's still a refugee ban.

It still makes us less safe, not safer according to not just to me but to republicans like senator mccain."

Schumer said if national security ?was a stake... it shouldn't have been delayed a single day.

Lauren other local politicians are sharing their thoughts... patrick leahy called the move a misguided campaign promise.

Bernie sanders said quote... "let's call it what it is.

This ban is a racist and anti-islamic attempt to divide us up."

In new hampshire... senator maggie hassan says she supports strengthening the vetting process... but said... "there have been reports that the department of homeland security's own analysis showed no intelligence basis for the ban, and former defense and intelligence officials from both parties have said that the ban