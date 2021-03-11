Bridge St. Bridge Renovations

Rates in elmira.

Tonight, corning city council votes to move forward with a project which would result in the bridge street bridge being shut down for several months.

Council passed that resolution to begin the design phase of the project, which city officials estimate will cost six point six million dollars.

98 percent of the costs for the design and construction of the project is covered by the state d-o-t.

Although construction wouldn't begin until 20-19, officials say they need to begin planning now to fix the vital, yet aging, bridge.

Mark ryckman: "this is all within the gaffer district, it's an important district in our community, people come to shop everyday in the gaffer district and conduct business.

And we need to make sure we have appropriate modes of transportation to both sides of the river."

City manager mark ryckman says trying to fix the 80-year-old bridge is a difficult task.

Even though it was last rehabbed in 1999, there's several areas of the bridge wearing quickly due to the elements, and heavy usage.

Mark ryckman: "rehabbing a bridge of this age and of this nature is tremendously complicated.

We're very fortunate to have assistance from the new york state department of transportation.

Not only with funding but also the technical assistance they've given us in recent months."

The city estimates it'll have to contribute just under 100 thousand dollars for both the design and