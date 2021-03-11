Maha Shivratri: Devotees celebrate festival of Lord Shiva with zeal

Devotees gathered in large numbers in UP's Varanasi on the auspicious occasion of 'Maha Shivratri'.

The streets outside Kashi Vishwanath Temple were chock-a-block with hundreds of devotees as they queue up for 'darshan' on March 11.

A long queue of devotees was also seen at Chaurasi Ghanta Mandir in UP's Moradabad on 'Maha Shivratri'.

It is a Hindu festival which is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva.

Devotees arrived in huge numbers at Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in UP's Gorakhpur to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Maha Shivratri'.

Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple also witnessed massive numbers of devotees today.

Devotees danced in the temple premises on the occasion 'Maha Shivratri'.