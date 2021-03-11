Law and You: March 2, 2017

Can you sue for a son who was injured at birth

This one is from haley.

Haley says, is there a way to se for my son who was injured at birth 15 years ago?

It sounds like her son is about 15 now.

What can she do.

>> haley, you can bring a claim on behalf of your son for the injuries that your son suffered during the birth if there is obviously medical mal that -- malpractice or medical negligence.

Your son will have 18 plus two years beyond his 18th birthday n order to bring a claim.

There are a number of things tht you're going to need to do thouh in order to even figure out whether you do in fact have a claim.

We've looked at a lot of medical malpractice claims involving childbirth, so we have a team of nurses and doctors that review these cases routinely.

Even cases that are 15, 16, 17 years old, but i'll let corey tell you what you need to do and what you need to gather so that we can take a look at it and see if you actually have a case.

>> haley, first and foremost you need to get your medical record.

You need to get your child's medical records and give them to an attorney so they can get them reviewed to see if you have a case.

Your attorney won't be able to determine if you have a case without reviewing those medical records, so that's very important.

>> and in the state of pennsylvania, in order to proced with a malpractice case you have to have what's called a certificate of merit, so you hae to get them to an expert in a timely manner and they have to sign off on it before you can file a complaint, so it's important to get those quickly.

