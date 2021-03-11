Law and You: March 1, 2017

>> time now for the law and you.

We have a question tonight about auto insurance.

Attorneys ed ciarimboli and cory suda is here for greg.

>> greg will be so sad.

He loves auto insurance.

That's why you have to have perfect attendance on the law ad you.

You never know what question you're going to miss.

This is a good one from jackie.

She says can my son stay on my auto insurance while he is in college?

How does that work, ed?

>> this is a great question.

It's one we get all the time.

Your son can stay on your automobile insurance while he's at college.

Even though -- and your home is still going to be considered his primary residence even though he's at college and studying -- you know, studying there.

So, now, there are a number of things that you want to, you know, you want to make sure full tort always.

What else do you want to have, dave?

>> you also want to make sure that you don't have limits, right, right.

Right.

>> it has to do with the tort.

>> uninsured motorist limits, yu want them to be high.

You want to have stacking.

I had to put dave on the spot since he's been doing this a while.

The other thing that i want cory to talk about is something we offer as a service to people at no charge.

We'll look at your insurance policy.

Corey, tell them what we do.

>> you want to get your insurane policy from your insurance company and give us a call at 714-hurt and we'll check out the policy -- you know, a free consultation.

>> the last thing you want to have happen is you don't want to be in an accident and find out you don't have the proper insurance and you can't recover for damages.

>> dave, those are the hardest conversations we have to have with people where we say to the, there's nothing we can do becaue you elected limited tort or you elected not to have under or uninsured motorist coverage.

The fact is 60 percent of the drivers out there either have no insurance or they drive around with the very minimal limits, so the likelihood of you being in a crash with somebody who is underinsured or uninsured is vey high, so you have to protect yourself.

>> these guys will help you out.

Give them a call, check them out online.

>>