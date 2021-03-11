Clima Actual 10:30 PM

Will continue to decrease this evening, but a breezy evening is likely.

Temperatures will drop through the 70s, with low temperatures near 70 later tonight.

Low clouds will form near midnight through tomorrow morning.

For tuesday, we'll see morning clouds.

Then, partly to mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures will climb to around 85 to 90 degrees across much of the rgv.

Southeast winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour are possible.

There is a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm by tuesday evening and night.

A cold front will move into south texas tuesday, but the best chance for rain may stay north of the area.

Rain chances here in the rgv tuesday evening are around 20 percent.

For wednesday, the cold front will move into the rgv, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

A small chance for a shower or weak thunderstorm will continue, with high temperatures mainly in the 80s.

The humidity will continue to be high.

The cold front will weaken and hang near or just south of the rgv thursday.

High temperatures should stay in the 70s or lower 80s, with a small chance for a shower.

An upper level disturbance will move east from mexico friday and saturday and could increase the chances for showers and thunderstorms. a few areas might have a chance to see around an inch of rain or more.

By sunday and monday, the rain chances will decrease, with very small chances for a shower.

High temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s and 80s.

At the coast tuesday, a high risk of rip currents will continue, with southeast winds of 10 to 15 knots.

