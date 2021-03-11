Man Sentenced for Pretending to be Border Patrol Agent

Hombre es Sentenciado por Pretender ser Agente de Patrulla F
Un hombre de Mission pasará 18 meses en prisión por pretender ser un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos.
New tonight... a mission man will spend 18 months in prison for pretending to be a border patrol agent.
55 year old eugene agustin munoz- canellas pled guilty last november but he wasn't sentenced until today..
Munoz falsely claimed to be a border patrol agent from july 2015 through september of 2016.
Using that position, munoz illegally solicited bribe payments from people seeking legal status in the united states.
Munoz is a legal permanent resident from cuba.
Since he's not a u-s citizen...he's expected to face deportation when he's
