Man Sentenced for Pretending to be Border Patrol Agent

Eugene Agustin Munoz-Canellas is a legal permanent resident from Cuba.

New tonight... a mission man will spend 18 months in prison for pretending to be a border patrol agent.

55 year old eugene agustin munoz- canellas pled guilty last november but he wasn't sentenced until today..

Munoz falsely claimed to be a border patrol agent from july 2015 through september of 2016.

Using that position, munoz illegally solicited bribe payments from people seeking legal status in the united states.

Since he's not a u-s citizen...he's expected to face deportation when he's