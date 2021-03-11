Western Christian advances to semis 3/6/17

Starting at noon saturday.

2 line name super: chris palmquist chris: last year western christian sent legendary coach jim eekhoff out on top with his record 8th state championship.

This season, the wolfpack are back in des moines with bill harmsen now leading the charge.

Harmsen won three girls championships, now in search of his first with the boys.

In the first quarter, ben gesink splits the defense then skips it over to jesse jansma and western would lead early.

But then south hamilton took over for most of the first half... colin hill gets the tough lay up to fall and the hawks would go up as many as 16.

Then the wolfpack started to wake up... tyson kooima snags the board, then shows off the handles, spining right around his defender... the hawks up 6 into the half though.... now in the fourth... janesma once again, this would be two of his game- high 25 points... western christian leads now 44-41... then to cape it off kooima finds jacob vis, who puts an exclamation point on the come back win with a two- handed slam!!!

Bill harmsen-- "we've been down this year before, but our guys are really resilient and we have really tough kids and i'm just really proud of the way we stuck with it."

Tyson kooima-- "west lyon we were down, or it was a close game the whole way, sioux center, they all prepared us well and i just think coming back, it wasn't going to