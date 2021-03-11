Red Flash ready to at The Mount

From competing in march madness.

The red flash will take on mount saint mary's tonight in the north east conference championship game - at 7 o-clock.

Our jaime baker is there and joins us live with more on this historic game...hi jamie!

(jaime) hey john...this march has already been total madness for the st francis men's basketball team...and the ncaa tournament hasn't even tipped off yet.

The red flash are in the northeast conference championship game for the first time since 1991.

The flash have had an impressive postseason run... in their win over bryant, they became the first conference team to hit the century mark in a playoff game in a decade.

Then of course, the win over wagner was highlighted by keith braxton's crazy buzzer beater.

(jaime) it's truly been a historic run for sfu...so let me put some numbers out there for you.

The last time the red flash won the n-e-c title was 1991.

Not only were none of the players born yet...a few of the guys on the coaching staff weren't alive either.

Tip off for this one is set for 7 0'clock.

(jaime) and of course...it's a big one...because the winner gets a spot in march madness.

So john, i hope you brought your dancing shoes...because st.

Francis may be dancing in just a few hours!

(john) thanks jaime.

We'll check back in with you in sports (john)