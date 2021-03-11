New senior social daycare opens on Binghamton's Westside

New place for seniors to gather and socialize during the day has opened on the westside of binghamton.

Big apple social daycare on main street held its grand opening today.the center is meant for senior citizens who do not need nursing care but would rather not be left home alone, especially if their caregiver is at work.big apple is open monday through friday from 8:30 to 3 and provides breakfast and lunch plus a variety of games and activities.assistant manager pamela slavick once worked as a home health aide and says big apple provides a safe place for adult children to leave their elderly parents.

Assistant manager pamela slavick says, "they can drop their parents off in the morning before they go to work, pick them up after work.

That way they don't have to worry about their parents being home alone.

They're here, supervised and having a good time."

Jim ehmke says: big apple social daycare is offering a grand opening promotional rate of 45 dollars a day, 200 dollars a week or 600 dollars a month.it also bills medicare and medicaid.for more a u-h-s