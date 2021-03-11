Woman stars story of survival

KSPR's Rachel Dubrovin reports on the damage in Parthenon, Arkansas.

Parthenon is a small town that's tucked away in the ozark mountains-- about two hours south of springfield.

An ef-2 tornado tore through the town early this morning and made a mess.

You can see these downed trees behind me.

This is just a fraction of the damage.

"it's just mama nature and she does what she wants."

Chylene crow says she moved to into this house two years ago.

"we ranted our u-haul exactly two years ago yesterday and moved here from oklahoma... right outside of moore where all the tornadoes are."

That's why when the storm rolled in-- crow knew exactly what to do.

"i got up and i heard another big noise.

And i said i'm gong under the bed.

That might be a tornado.

So my dogs followed me under the bed and then a bunch of water started coming in the roof.

We have a wood stove inside, so it just flooded in."

Today-- workers cut up the tree that fell on her roof.

Nat "this is a great big old tree, see the roots there."

A church was also in the tornados path.

"actually he top of the steeple was drove into the ground about that much."

Brandi edwards came from omaha to help pick up the pieces.

"the roof is completely gone.

It looks like a tossed salad inside."

The church is important to edwards' family-- her husband is the pastor.

"of course, were just glad no one was hurt.

No one was here.

And the church is still intact.

The people is what makes the church.

This is just a building."

The tornado also picked up the post office-- and rolled it a couple hundred feet.

"the post office actually sat right behind where those vehicles were-- and you can see that's it's clean.

Like nothing was ever there.

Just kind of picked it up and threw it over where."

"the main damage i to the back of the house.

And water damage inside."

Crow will need to find a new place to live-- but she's still smiling.

"you can see all these people around hay have come to help.

They don't even know me and they're working.

So i think gratitude is the response to have to get through this because it happens to all of us."

If you live in the area you're probably wondering what happened to your mail.

I spoke with the postmaster general.

They have spent the day picking up pieces of mail and he says they will get it delivered to you.

But it will be a few days late.

According to damage surveyors...tha t e-f-two tornado brought winds of up to 120 miles per hour to that area... you can really see