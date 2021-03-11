Mother of murder victim Holly Grim passes away

News.

3 >>>melanie falcon: our second top story today... a mother who fought tirelessly to find her missing daughter has passed away.

The lehigh county coroner's office confirms that jeanette grim died today of natural causes.

She had been in hospice care.

69 news spoke to grim back in november.

It was shortly after an arrest was made in the murder of her daugher, holly.

Holly grim disappeared from her lower macungie home back in 2012.

Search efforts ended in october of last year... when holly's remains were found in the backyard of a