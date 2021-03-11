Helene's favorite stories through the years

Through the decades, Helene enjoyed covering the motorcycle rally, the stock show, politics and all the great stories of people in the region.

Helene Duhamel started in KOTA news as a summer intern in 1981.

It was announced yesterday i am leaving kota.

I've been allowed this week to look back at some of my favorite stories.

(nat) 1983: "people are just about ready for the 43rd annual black hills motorcycle classic.

In sturgis reporting for newsline, helene duhamel."

I had so much fun covering the sturgis motorcycle rally through the years "good evening i'm bill knutson.

And i'm helene duhamel live about the streets in sturgis."

And our early live coverage.

"police are very visible.

And it is hot.

It doesn't help wearing black, but hey, i wanted to fit in."

I always thoroughly enjoyed our big winter event, the black hills stock show.

Newsline's helene duhamel has more from us now from san francisco."one south dakota farmer here in san francisco ..."

I truly enjoyed coveringn politics all these years.

My first big political assignment was at the democratic national convention in 1984.

Bill knutson: "live at the rapid city regional airport, helene... helene: "the mickelsons are just leaving after today's victory trip through rapid city.

George, you came from last in the polls to first.

Can you tell us how you did it?"

Mickelson: well i think the thing that distinguished our campaign was good hard work."

It's president reagan to the rescue of republifcan seennate candidates locked in tight races.

With just six days until the election reagan is campaigning in seven states.

Republicans are hoping this second presidential visit to sd will tip the balance in a close senate race.

That it will spell the difference between an abdnor victory and defeat.

Climbing mt.

Rushmore for the annual face cleaning was thrill.

Helene; the original idea for the hall of recrods was something like a time capsule.

Years and years from now and maybe when all the generations are gone to explain this place, someone will have an idea of why we decided to make something this and who these men are."

I loved telling stories with a camera.

Helene: just out of high school art lacroix is rushed to the front lines.

Three years later lacroix returns to rapid city.

Lacroix: "we went to a bar in rapid city and they could buy the beer or have a beer, but i couldn't.

2:03 - - dances with wolves: "we have a helicopter.

We have ten pickups and 24 indians riding bearback on horses.

Helene: "the main ingredient of this movie, plains where buffalo still roam.

We can thank this herd of buffalo for bringing 'dances with wolves' to south dakota.

And it's just a big huge burger.

It's probably this tall after everything is on it.

The knuckle buger.

A full pound of ground beef.

Most of all i loved my features.

Stories about every day people.

This is a special day.

She's getting all fixed up for a birthday party.

Vivian turns 104 on friday.

These guys hold an unofficial record for the number of consecutive golf.

A little snow does not keep them away.

Steve seljeskog: "it's going to be 143.

In february it's going to be 12 years and a month.

Donnie , my partner's got 106.

He's a lot healthier than me so i had to give him a jump on it.

Here i'm learning the rabbit dance, a couple's dance.

"it's a love dance."

To be included on the classroom on wheels, was a life -changing privilege.

Shaking hands, greeting.

And the loss of crazy horse matriarch, rush ziolkowski.

Ruth: "i would just like to ask people to continue with their friendship to crazy horse, to help the family to get through all this and to continue to believe this project is going to be here and continue on and grow no matter who is and who isn't alive to help do it."

