Little Rock Chamber: Serve the Rocks

The Little Rock Chamber is hosting Serve the Rock, which is an event where you can grab a dessert and go.

((aaron))the little rock chamber of commerce is hosting a big event coming up featuring grab and go desserts.joinging me now wit more is graham cobb and yolanda coleman.

Graham cobb, little rock chamber cooyolanda coleman, mickey's cakes & sweetsgrab & go desserts: petite fours, cupcakes, cookies, gluten-free and sugar free mini cakes, which will be served at our serve the rock event on march 16th.

?

What: serve the rock event is the little rock regional chamber's annual community involvement showcase.

Serve the rock showcases the chamber's nonprofit members (54), giving members and guests a one-stop opportunity to choose where they may best serve their community, while forging and deepening business relationships.

Serve the rock is in its 8th year, presented by chenal pointe at the divide ?

Landmark, and in partnership with arkansas travelers baseball, choctaw casino & resort - pocola, little rock convention and visitors bureau, and vcc construction.5:00 to 7:00 pm ?

Hosted by: dickey- stephens park, 400 west broadway, north little rock ?

Tickets: for all you can eat and drink, $5 in advance, available at the chamber or online.

Online closes at noon day of event, but can be purchased at the chamber until 3:00 pm.

Tickets will be available at the door the evening of the event for $10.?

Food will be provided by gina's catering, mickey's cakes & sweets, moe's southwest grill, and skinny j's.?

Dj/entertainment provided by central arkansas entertainment.?

Beverage makers/distributors: coca-cola refreshments, golden eagle of arkansas and premium em.

((aaron))coming up later in the show we will dial for