Christina Peyton in Court

(--brenna--)the wife of a man sentenced last week in a murder for hire conspiracy has a hearing in 30th district court today.christina peyton is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder.

Her husband jeffrey already pleaded guilty to a plot to hire someone to kill their daughter's boyfriend and received a 21 year prison term.

Authorities say the person the couple thought was a hit man was actually an undercover cop.

After someone contacted crime stoppers saying the couple asked him to try to find someone to kill their daughter's boyfriend, police arranged for the witness to set up a meeting.according to audio recordings, christina told him quote "i want him gone.

Not out of town gone.

I want him dead gone."during the conversation with the undercover officer, the peyton's agreed to pay 500- dollars to have their daughter's boyfriend killed.