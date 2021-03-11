Replacement reaction

Reactions are strong both for and against the Republican revision.

17's lori lizarraga joins us with more.

Lori: we're early in this process - it's day one.

But here's is what we know about this plan and what it could mean for you.

President trump: "this will be a plan where you can choose your doctor.

This will be a plan where you can chose your plan."

Lori: but there is a lot of controversy from all sides of the political aisle.

No one knows what the republican revision to obamacare will cost or who will foot the bill, as we heard today from clinica sierra vista's chief of programs bill phelps.

Bill phelps: "it's going to really impact our lowest income population the most.

They'll receive the lowest subsidies if they're going to pay for a health insurance plan.

Also, older people will be paying up to 5x more than younger healthy people.

So just a lot of the protections that were in place are going to go away."

Lori: on the other hand... house speaker paul ryan: "we are doing an act of mercy by repealing this law and replacing it with patient- centered care" lori: still, the big question remains - what will it cost?

The non- partisan congressiona l budget office hasn't come up with a number yet.

Bill phelps: "here in this county we have 95,000 people that are enrolled in the expanded medical program.

And so they are the ones that are going to lose the most.

We have another 18,000 people that are under cover california and 16,000 of those are receiving some kind of tax subsidy to help afford their coverage.

And all of that is going to be changed radically with this proposal.

If it were to pass."

Lori: democrats fear the poor will suffer.

While some republican representativ es are certain, this is the best plan in the long run.

Rep.

Greg walden: "everybody who's on medicaid today - we do not kick anybody off.

We don't pull the rug out from anybody."

Lori: president trump tweets "it's up for review and negotiation."

Bill phelps: "certainly people should be contacting their elected officials and letting them know how they feel about this."

We will continue to track developments on this issue and bring you the updates that could effect you as we get them.

I'm lori lizarraga for 17 news.