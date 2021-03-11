ACC in the Big Apple - March 7th, 2017 (Part 1)

Kevaney Martin, Garrett Turner, and Jermaine Ferrell give a preview of the ACC Tournament from Brooklyn, NY

The matchups are set.wahoos and hokies trying to make a run in the acc tournament.

Coming up we have your matchup breakdowns.

There's a lot of good teams in the acc conference.we'll tell you who we think is in and who we think is out when it comes to march madness and i'm ve in brooklyn at the barclays center i had a chance to talk to both the hoos and hokies about their tournament title chnces we will hear from both teams 3 3 new york city is the home of the acc tournament.

It's a soggy start but in the barclays center the action is fresh.

The acc takes a bite out of the big apple for the first time welcome to our special the acc in the big apple.my name is garrett turner and joining me is jermaine ferrell.

Both virginia tech and virginia join the brooklyn hoop party tomorrow night as they both drew a by in the first round.

You can see the games tomorrow night on our sister station wwcw.

Virginia tech will play wake forest at 7pm...the winner of that game will play florida state thursday night at 7pm also on wwcw.

The virginia cavaliers will play the winner of tonight's georgia tech/pittsburgh game at 9 tomorrow on wwcw.

The winner of the 2nd round game will play notre dame thursday at 9 on wwcw.

Friday night we will air on wfxr the acc semifinals with coverage begining at 7.

First lets go live to new york city.

Our very own kevaney martin was at last night's shoot arounds for virginia and virginia tech.

She's got the latest from the hoos and hokies.

Good evening kevaney.

3 the growth of the virginia tech mens basketball program in the three seasons under buzz williams has been tremendous.

After wining just 11 games in year one the hokies made it to 20 wins last season and a birth in the nit, this year...sitting a 21-9 and 10-8 in the acc the hokies might just be on the verge of making their first ncaa tournament appearance in 10 years 3 3 :00-:05:32-:37:46-:51for us to only have an 8 game improvement which has only happened three times in the league to go man what d o we have to do in year 3.

So for us to improve in our win total to decrease our loss total and in my opinion the league is the best its been in the three years i've been here.

I don't know if we could have fashioned a story as good as this.

Us having a pretty good freshman class last year with five new guys i tink we didn't know our potential and once we reached it we were suprised and excited for the moment but now we know what it means to be in this position.

It's been a crazy roller coaster, unpredictable.

It's been a heart breaking three years and i love it.

Its all specualtion at this point... but even if the hokies go one and done here in brooklyn..it looks like their resume is good enough to get them into the...but obviously a win would be huge for them now as for the virginia cavaliers .....much of the attention has been centered around their senior point guard london perrantes and for good reason...leading the hoos in scoring putting up 13 points a game.... but helping to take some of the scoring load off of perrantes especially from behind arc has been a pair of true fresham kyle guy and ty jerome who are ready for the big stage of the acc tournament 3 3 3 :00-:05:27-:32:46-:51he's a good decision maker.

Good feel.

Sometimes allows london to play with the ball...he can do that.

Certainly you've got kyle, kyle stretches the floor.

There's four guys on the floor that potentially can obviously can get some things up so i think opens some things up sometimes it's just a matter if we got some quality looks.

Just making a few as opposed to missing a few.

It's pretty simple literally whatevers in front of you you gotta take care of that.

You can't take care of the end goal unless you take care of what's infront of you.

I don't really get nervous but this definitely is a big stage and this is the first time for me so i'm really excited and i'm realy looking forward to it.

Obviously i want to win a champoinship but i've wanted to win it every single year so i mean just because it's my last year it's not anymore added pressure.

I t hink as a whole we're playing the right way as of late.

I thinkwe have a good opporutnity.

It's going to be tough obviously playing four games but i feel like we can do it for sure now both ty and kyle are no strangers to the big stage especially kyle who last year as a high school senior was a mcdonalds all american and was named mr basketball in the state of indiana so when i asked them about potential nerves they both said its just another game jermaine lets talk about some acc tournament history.

These two virginia teams have very different histories in the acc tournament.

For uva, they have the experience.they've played almost 100 tournament games.

They've cut down the nets twice--most recently in 2014 when you had a very young london perrantes and malcolm brogdon.

This team has been dominant this decade, as they've advanced to the semifinals three years in a row.

The cavaliers are acc tourney vets but for the hokies they are starting to get veteran status in acc tournament games.

They've only been members of the acc since the 04-05 season.

They've never been to a tournament final before.in fact, their best finish is three semifinal appearances.

But this team has definitely surpassed expectations this year.in the preseason, they were picked to finish 10th in the acc as for this year's team, the hokies matchup is set for tomorrow.they'll be playing wake forest, jermaine what do you think about this matchup?

The hokies and demon deacons met just last saturday in tech senior day game at the cassell with wake forest pulling out a 89-84 victory.

All of the tech starters scored in double figures and the wake forest over came a double figure deficit to get the win.

The big key will be trying to limit a wake forest team averaging 82 points per game.

Kevaney martin joining us again, kevaney that loss really wasn't a great way to end the regular season.it pretty much sealed the demon deacons tournament bid but the hokies need a win in this tournament don't they?

Tech's matchup with wake forest: the overall consensus when i talked to several players yesterday after the shoot around was that they were hoping to get a rematch with wake forest and avenge their season finale loss to the demon deacons ... i think if the hokies way to get this win they absolutely need someone to step up off the bench and produce.

Since it's essentially a seven man rotation ahmed hill or hadim see need to give a lift of the bench as far as uva's matchup with either pitt or georgia tech : well starting with pitt... this is an intriguing matchup ... the hoos lost in ot back in early january to the panthers giving up 88 points ..

Uncharacteristic of the hoos pack line defense ... jamel artis scoring a game high 24 ... but this is an entirely different more mature uva team but speaking of an entirely different team georgia tech is just that handled the yellow jackets by 13 in their first matchup ... but i have a feeling this time around if the matchup is infact with gt it will be much closer 3 jermaine what do you think?

The virginia cavaliers have had some success with both teams. uva beat georgia tech and pittsburgh in charlottesville while the panthers beat the cavaliers in pittsburgh.

Here's a big key stat......virginia won the acc tournament way back in 1976 as a 6th seed in landover, maryland.

You can catch the uva and tech games tomorrow on wwcw at 7 & 9.

On thursday - we'll air quarterfinals games at 7 and 9 p.m.

On wwcwon friday - we have the semifinals back-to-back games at 7 and 9 p.m.

On wfxr.

Coming up on acc in the big apple.........the acc has its fair share of locks for the ncaa tournament.

But some conference teams will be sweating it out on sunday to have their name called.

We give our locks and bubble teams next!