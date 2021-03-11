Wrightstown focused on ultimate goal

The Wrightstown Tigers are in the state tournament for the first time in 27 years, but they're focused on more history at the Resch Center this week.

High school girls basketball teams that started the postseason... only 20 remain... and the wrightstown tigers are one of five local teams left in the mix... seeking their first state championship appearance since 1989... they'll have to get past 23-3 madison edgewood... in the division 3 semifinals first... but for the tigers to finally reach the big stage at the resch center after falling just shy last season... that's just one step in their ultimate goal... mike froehlke: "it's not magic.

To win a championship, it doesn't happen on the day of the game.

It's the years of work they put in ahead of time.

I truly believe they just need to come out and play their best basketball."

Danielle nennig: "getting on that court is our dream.

I know the atmosphere is going to be great, the experience is going to be unbelieveable.

Just keeping poise, and controling the game is going to help us a lot."

