Bill would transfer some attorney general powers to governor

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general could not represent the state in some civil lawsuits under a proposal floated by Republican lawmakers.

Republicans and democrats are fighting in frankfort again.

This morning-- the republican senate president proposed an amendment to a bill that would move some of the powers from the attorney general to the governor.

The attorney general calls this an unprecedented power grab but the senate president says the a-g has a history of picking and choosing the cases..

Going back several terms..

So he wants the governor to represent kentucky in civil lawsuits.

The senate judiciary committee heard the proposed amendment to the bill this morning..

Republican senate president robert stivers says the governor did not request the proposal.

Democratic attorney general andy beshear has sued the republican governor three times over his policies including budget cuts to universities..

The state supreme court sided with beshear in that case.

He says this proposed amendment would take away the attorney general's authority to file those kinds of lawsuits.

Beshear: this is like someone who gets caught robbing a bank deciding that instead of..

I'm going to stop robbing banks, i'm going to get rid of the cops.

My office is a critical check ..

Check and balance on absolute authority stivers: but you can't have an attorney general's office picking and choosing where to use their office to express what really is there opinion than an official opinion of the commonwealth the committee didn't vote on the proposal today..

But its chairman says lawmakers could consider it again next week.

