PA Live: In the Kitchen- FRANKLIN'S- March 8, 2017

SEAN CARR & MATTHEW KOVALSKI FROM FRANKLIN'S IN DOWNTOWN WILKES-BARRE JOIN US NOW TO MAKE THEIR "CONTILENTAL DRIFT".

The week.

Let's head over now to dave in the pa live kitchen where things smell delicious.

>> they sure do.

We have the couldn'tilent ill drift wrap that features fish, fresh salsa.

Here we go, sean, you've got the fish, let's first start with the seasoning.

You took the fish out of the pan.

The smell was incredible.

>> i appreciate that.

That seasoning is actually the same seasoning we will use for our blarkenned chickens and pork rub, believe it or not.

We have come to realize over the years that it is versatile with basically any type of protein we throw into it.

It is working really well, a huge seller.

>> we have a nice big piece of fish, filet of fish, fresh salsa that has the beans, the corn, jalapenos, some sill an tro on there.

Now it is all about wrapping it up.

>> now it is all wrapping it up, that's it and now this will be available during the lent season.

We will be running it basically every friday for lent.

We'll have that along with other choices as well, as i state before.

We have tuna battered shrimp, cod, of all types.

The tilapia which we filter our fish tacos actually which are still a great popular item.

>> what i love about it, it is fresh.

Sean did the fish fresh, wasn't like you pulled it frozeen out of the freezer.

That combined with the fresh falsa what a great choice for friday in lent.

You have to pair that with the delicious drink.

Since it's st.

Patrick's weekend in scranton and sunday wilkes-barre, you are having a big party starting at 9 a.m.

Sundays morning.

>> yes, sir.

I will put together a shamrock shake.

About an ounce of liquor, 43.

And we do about an ounce of whipped vodka.

And then we carry a little bit of cream demint.

With the cream i had already added.

>> and that gives you your green flavor.

>> that makes it a shamrock.

>> patented shaking with his mixed drink over the shoulder.

>> over the shoulder.

>> i love the technique, it comes out and you have your own adult version of the shamrock shake that you can get sunday as part of your parade deal there is available sunday.

>> this will be sunday.

This drink you can make all the time.

We will have a special down there on sunday.

>> all the more reason to try it because you have to be in the mood for st.

Patrick's day and that is of course what everybody is going to be because sunday is parade day in wilkes-barre.

The big st.

Patrick's parade.

You guys are starting early and going all day.

>> technically we opened up three years ago, two years ago, this will be our third anniversary of opening franklins.

We opened on st.

Patty's day, just trying to celebrate, have a good time.

>> now the question is, i noticed about ten days ago you had the garage door open on a friday night when we had 70.

Is the garage door going to be open sunday for the parade.

>> the garage door will be open.

We will need it.

So many people will be hanging out, there will be overflow.

>> it is the spot to hang out in downtown wilkes-barre, you get that, the shamrock shake, the adult version at franklin's bar and grill on the square in downtown wilkes-barre.

Is part of all kinds of great things.

You have special events and parties, really franklins, great place to hang out any time.

>> absolutely.

Monday through sunday you can come down, like he said t is a great time.

Always, whether or not we have the garage door open, we have a great staff, great food.

Come down and check it out for yourself.

>> it was an impressive sight when i was driving around public square and saw 500 people sitting out front enjoying the environment, downtown wilkes-barre.

You can do that sundays as part of the st.

Patrick's parade celebration.

We will try the wrap.

Maybe even take a taste of the shamrock shake in a bit but can you imagine, i think either of these two items are less than a cup of coffee we're talking about today