B-Sens confident after win over Syracuse Crunch

Scoring roughly just 2.58 goals per game, but after netting 6 on sunday, the team got a much needed confidence boost heading into a big 3-in-3 weekend.

Head coach kurt kleinendorst says, " anytime you win a hockey game, its gonna give your group confidence..and for us we all know how to pay and score goals and its generally just the honest way and occasionally we get the pretty one.

And that's what we are and i think our guys know that so we will see.

We still have 17 left and we will continue to work on it.

Its not easy...if it was easy to score goals everyone would be doing it."

Danielle podlaski says: with 17 games left, the bsens are 15 points out of a playoff spot and will face off against a north division rival, the albany devils, on friday.