Moore Runs-Taser

(--brenna--)wichita falls police say a man who managed to get a taser from an officer and point it at her face..is in the wichita county jail today..

Facing six criminal charges.police say they met 24 year old trey moore after pulling him over at 7th and baylor last night..

And say he gave them a fake name.when officers went to arrest him, they say he ran off and was tased..

But continued fighting officers.

Police say he then took the taser from an officer and pointed it at her face... she got the weapon back and after another footchase..

Arrested moore hiding inside a home in the 700 block of warford.

Officers say they searched him and found i-d's and social security cards of multiple people.

He is charged with taking a weapon from a peace officer, failure to identify, evading arrest, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and possession of identifying information.