Trump Louisville

A heads up for anyone with plans to fly out of louisville's international airport this weekend..flights could be delayed because president trump is scheduled to visit louisville on saturday.that word from the kentucky courier-journal this morning.the f-a-a issued a warning to pilots in louisville... to expect flight restrictions of about 35 miles.

The restrictions are for what is called a 'v-i-p movement'..

Which in the past has been associated with a presidential visit.airport officials could not provide any more information about the visit..

Only that it will happen sometime this saturday.

