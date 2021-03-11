How You Can Get Farm Fresh Food To Your Home

If you're looking to enjoy fresh produce and invest in local farming you are in luck.

There is a great event tonight.

Jack let's start with you.

What is community supported agriculture?

>> it is basically where a farm sells a share of their produce that their proper their harvest for the year two people and by supporting the farms that gives the farms money when they really needed early in the season and you get to pick up your box or bag of produce weekly throughout the season.

We have about 35 farms that are part of this association.

They all run their own programs. they all have slightly different seasons, slightly different crops and focuses on different things to some of the smaller farms focus on the logic of screens and that kind of thinking than they have fruit and bigger vegetables and so it is really a great opportunity for people that just get all of the produce needs basically.

>> and his local and your supporting local companies.

Talk about the meet and greet tonight.

You guys are local favorite.

You probably have seen their stand set up across the state during the summers.

People can sign up and know that they are getting boxes of fruit and veggies on weekly basis.

>> yes.

It is a 15 week program.

We start when the cherries and peas 4 june.

With over 15 weeks.

Lacey will take a little bit about this.

>> this is new this year.

Some people wanted a little smaller.

>> emily: so maybe if you live by yourself or don't have a lot of kids.i still have a two person in the foreperson.

>> emily: where would we pick these up?

>> we have 30 locations now.

We have 30 locations now.

We were able to deliver to some city offices last year.

What's been working is if we can get it to you pretty close to where you live or where you are at, it will be easier for you to grab and go.

So from perry clear down to spanish fork right now.

In locations all over.

Businesses, for business would like to sign up we can come in and do a presentation.

You can pick it up right after work.

>> emily: i love that.

>> so if it is easier for you is good for us and we make the whole thing work.

>> he does or not new to farming in utah.

>> we've been there for years.

We are pretty good at this.

>> emily: very good at it.

I'm such a fence on these boxes, produce going directly to you and your supporting a local company.

>> withdrawing recipes, you get to know our farms, you'll get to know the farmer and it is a great way to support local.

Every bit of the money stays in the state.

You're getting handpicked selected fruits and vegetables you're getting the best of the best.

>> emily: it tastes really good.

>> tonight we are out to murray from 6 to 8:00 p.m..

About 14 or 15 of the 35 farms will be there.

There is everything from will that do all year round to 15 weeks.

There is one form that is just doing an eight week season this year.

So all of these different options.

Come on by it is a free event.

Look around to the various tables talk to the farmers and pick the one that is best for you.

>> emily: farmers in utah are some of the nicest people.

So there is no that you will have fun and