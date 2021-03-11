Kell House Interview 3-8-17
(--brenna--)jim johnsonsteve woodreawaken the heritage we cherishkell house capital campaigncompleted work: building assessments/surveys foundation repair/stablization roof, gutter, and downspout repairfrench drain system carriage house stablization preliminary project work: interior repair/repaint exterior brick/stucco repair exterior repair/repaintfront porch/column repair/repaint back proch repair/replacement window repair/repaint electrical upgradeshvac repair/replacementcarriage house rehabgrounds- site/landscaping/fencing maintenence fundsecuritytotal spent: $360,000total needed: $2,000,000 3 (--brenna--)jim johnsonsteve woodreawaken the heritage we cherishkell house capital campaigncompleted work: building assessments/surveys foundation repair/stablization roof, gutter, and downspout repairfrench drain system carriage house stablization preliminary project work: interior repair/repaint exterior brick/stucco repair exterior repair/repaintfront porch/column repair/repaint back proch repair/replacement window repair/repaint electrical upgradeshvac repair/replacementcarriage house rehabgrounds- site/landscaping/fencing maintenence fundsecuritytotal spent: $360,000total needed: $2,000,000