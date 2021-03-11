Senators Say They'll Look Into Trump Wiretapping Claims

A Senate subcommittee is taking up the White House’s call to investigate the veracity of President Trump’s claim that former President Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign.

David in tonight's political coverage... david the white house makes a statement on whether president trump is under investigation by us intelligence agencies after he accused his predecessor of spying on him.

Jennifer craig boswell has the latest from washington.

President trump still has not offered any evidence to back his weekend claim that president obama had his phones wiretapped during the 2016 election.

(gfx) senators lindsey graham and sheldon whitehouse sent a letter to the justice department, asking for any documents related to wiretaps of the president.

Graham said he's willing to use subpoena power, if necessary.

(sot: sen.

Lindsey graham /r-nc) president trump has alleged something very serious i'm willing to get to the bottom of it and it should be pretty easy to be solved.

Other senators are urging a bi-partisan commission be convened to investigate russian interference during the election.

(sot: sen.

Dick durbin / d-il) the american people have a right now know what the russians did and how they did it so we can defend against it in the future.

The fbi is already looking into contacts between the trump campaign and russian operatives.

On wednesday, the white house was asked whether it believes the fbi is investigating mister trump.

(sot: sean spicer / white house spokesman) there is no reason that we have to think that the president is the target of any investigation, whatsoever.

(craig boswell / cbs news, washington) president trump has called the republicans' replacement plan for obamacare quote "wonderful".

But the battle over the plan continues on capitol hill.

(sot: rep.

Kevin brady /r-tx - house ways & means chairman ) we will answer trump's call to action democrats offered dozens of amendments, which were rejected.

(sot: rep.

Brian higgins / d-ny) i don't think we need an ideological fist fight.

Health care should be accessible, it should be affordable, it should be simple.

Gop leaders want the house to vote on the bill within the next two weeks.

Craig boswell, cbs news, washington.

David the department of justice said it is reviewing senators graham and whitehouse's request for documentation about wiretaps on president trump.