What happened to Robin?

On today’s Wanted Wednesday we start with a cold case from the late 90s.

Heard our commerical- for wanted wednesday and just - had to- call and remind the public not- to forget about her friend, - robin smith.- - in 2009, raquel welch lost- vision in - both eyes after undergoing- surgery to remove a brain tumor- but - welch says she never lost sight- of her former class mate, robin- smith.- "even though i can't see anything i still see her, i - - - - still see her face."

Welch says she and smith grew up together- in pass christian..just a - grade apart in school.- "we were friends.

I was really close with her brother.

I know- her whole family of course.

I'm- from- the pass, everybody knows - everybody.

I've known her since- kindergarten."

Fast forward to september 2nd - 1998...robin michelle smith was- a - beautiful 28 year old, with - brown hair and brown eyes..

- she was on her way home after - her shift at gulfport memorial- - - - hospital but stopped to call he- mother from the parking lot to- check on her two- children.

- that was the last time any one- ever heard from smith again.- "a few days later they found he car in orange grove which was - just..no."

It was this 1997 mitsubishi - galant that gulfport police - found - deserted at the southern pines- apartment complex on highway 49- - - - smith never returned home to- pass christian.

- according to family members,- smith had recently broken up- - - - with her boyfriend, tim bryant,- took their two kids and moved i- with her mother - and grandfather.- bryant was considered a person- of interest in smith's- disappearance, but never a- strong suspect.

- and even though smith's body ha- never been found, welch - believes- someone harmed her.

- "it's time to pay.

It's time.

It's been long enough."

Smith left behind nine siblings- and two children.

- if you have any information on- robin smith's disapperance, you- are urged to contact the- gulfport police department or - crime stoppers.

