What happened to Robin?

Star witness in War Machine rape trial takes the stand
The state's star witness in the rape trial against the man known as War Machine took the stand Wednesday.
Heard our commerical- for wanted wednesday and just - had to- call and remind the public not- to forget about her friend, - robin smith.- - in 2009, raquel welch lost- vision in - both eyes after undergoing- surgery to remove a brain tumor- but - welch says she never lost sight- of her former class mate, robin- smith.- "even though i can't see anything i still see her, i - - - - still see her face."
Welch says she and smith grew up together- in pass christian..just a - grade apart in school.- "we were friends.
I was really close with her brother.
I know- her whole family of course.
I'm- from- the pass, everybody knows - everybody.
I've known her since- kindergarten."
Fast forward to september 2nd - 1998...robin michelle smith was- a - beautiful 28 year old, with - brown hair and brown eyes..
- she was on her way home after - her shift at gulfport memorial- - - - hospital but stopped to call he- mother from the parking lot to- check on her two- children.
- that was the last time any one- ever heard from smith again.- "a few days later they found he car in orange grove which was - just..no."
It was this 1997 mitsubishi - galant that gulfport police - found - deserted at the southern pines- apartment complex on highway 49- - - - smith never returned home to- pass christian.
- according to family members,- smith had recently broken up- - - - with her boyfriend, tim bryant,- took their two kids and moved i- with her mother - and grandfather.- bryant was considered a person- of interest in smith's- disappearance, but never a- strong suspect.
- and even though smith's body ha- never been found, welch - believes- someone harmed her.
- "it's time to pay.
It's time.
It's been long enough."
Smith left behind nine siblings- and two children.
- - - - - smith left behind 9 siblings an- two children.
- if you have any information on- robin smith's disapperance, you- are urged to contact the- gulfport police department or - crime stoppers.
- - -
The state's star witness in the rape trial against the man known as War Machine took the stand Wednesday.