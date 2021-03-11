Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 11, 2021

President Trump and First Lady Melania Announce 2017 White H

Credit: KOZL
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
President Trump and First Lady Melania Announce 2017 White H
President Trump and First Lady Melania Announce 2017 White H

WASHINGTON--President Donald J.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Announce 2017 White House Easter Egg Roll

David president trump and first lady melania trump announced the details of this year's white house easter egg roll.

It will take place monday, april 17th on the south lawn.

The white house is inviting families with kids aged 13 and younger to join the president, first lady, white house staff and their families for the day of activities.

Tickets are free to the public -- and will be awarded through an online lottery.

This will be the 139th white house easter egg roll.

The first one took place in 18-78 -- under the presidency of rutherford b.

Hayes.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage