President Trump and First Lady Melania Announce 2017 White H

David president trump and first lady melania trump announced the details of this year's white house easter egg roll.

It will take place monday, april 17th on the south lawn.

The white house is inviting families with kids aged 13 and younger to join the president, first lady, white house staff and their families for the day of activities.

Tickets are free to the public -- and will be awarded through an online lottery.

This will be the 139th white house easter egg roll.

The first one took place in 18-78 -- under the presidency of rutherford b.

Hayes.