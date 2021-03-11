PA Live Prime: O'Donnell Law

Folks want to check out the menu online, your hours read more about the restaurant how can they do so?

>> man: isabella bar and restaurant.com.>> brittany: we will continue working on this.

Get everything started.

We will check in with you chef in a little bit but in the meantime send it over to dave.

>> dave: it is a unique service only available at the o'donnell law firm in kingston called walk in wednesdays.here to talk about our attorneys neil and kathy o'donnell both for being here.

>> woman: thank you for having us.

>> dave: kathy let's start with you for walking wednesdays this is cool.

An opportunity people can come in, just walk in essentially and get legal help and advice.

>> woman: absolutely no appointment necessary you could come in wednesday and you will meet with an attorney.

Make sure there is an attorney that is there in the office.

You will meet with our receptionist she will get you all signed and we will find out what you're looking for, what you need.

He will meet with an attorney in order to discuss whatever problems you may have.

>> reporter: neil when it comes to this initial meeting is a something that has a cost to it?

>> man: there is no cost, day.

Quite frankly every time we do it we are happy to help people.

It is an issue for many people don't know a lawyer.

They can be put off by the process.

What we want people to know is on wednesday we are open, we will answer your questions, we are a personal injury law firm.

Many come with bankruptcy questions, landlord-tenant questions.

We do our best to assist everyone who comes sometimes that assistance is getting them to the right lawyer.

Having them meet with someone who specializes in that area of law.

But it is a full day, kathy says we have four people on staff.

We are prepared to answer any question that folks may have.

>> what it comes with a walk-in wednesday situation here it is such a great idea, kathy.

How did it come about how did you start doing the service?

>> woman: i think it is important for people to realize lawyers are like everybody else.

I think sometimes people think hesitation in order to meet with an attorney.

This way you don't have to make an appointment you walk to the doors.

There is no one way or another it is an opportunity to meet with an attorney without any negative thoughts.

>> dave: as far as the o'donnell law firm, neil, there are a lot of things you do in your office.

>> man: we have a number of areas.

Our firm's personal injury base we handle workers compensation, medical malpractice.

We will handle negligence chances.auto cases, tracking cases.

But day, in fairness to answer your question.

Walk-in wednesday was kathy's idea.

It is a great idea and we have helped a lot of folks in that regard what i understand walk in wednesday it is easy you walk into the offensive the o'donnell law firm in kingston.

Kathy since neil is deferring to you with details on how people can either call particular online as well.

>> woman: absolutely