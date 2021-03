Health officials urge Clark county to open more eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations

That’s why southern Nevada health officials are pushing for a change because thousands of vaccine appointments are going to waste.

FEW DAYS.THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT IS REPORTING... THECASHMAN CENTER AND LAS VEGASCONVENTION CENTER.... *CANADMINISTER UP TO "4-THOUSAND"DOSES A DAY.*HOWEVER -- THEY ARE*BARELY DOING HALF OF THAT.THE VACCINES AREAVAILABLE.... BUT NOT ENOUGHPEOPLE ARE COMING OUT.OTHER VACCINATION SITESHAVE HAVEN’T HAD EXCITINGTURNOUTS EITHER.WHILE THE DROP INAPPOINTMENTS HAS *NOT LED TOWASTED DOSES -- VOLUNTEERS ANDWORKERS AT THE VACCINATION SITESCAN BE DOING MORE.ANOTHER CHALLENGE IS....EMPLOYEES FINDING THE TIME TOACTUALLY GO AND GET THE VACCINE."I’D MUCH RATHER A STORY THATSAYS I WENT TO THIS BUSINESS ANDFOUND OUT ALL OF THEIR EMPLOYEESARE VACCINATED.

I FELT SAFEGOING THERE BECAUSE I KNEW THEEMPLOYEES WERE PROTECTED AND IKNEW THAT THE EMPLOYER CAREDENOUGH ABOUT THEIR EMPLOYEES TOMAKE SURE THEY WERE PROTECTED."THE HEALTH DISTRICT PLANSON EXTENDING OPERATING HOURS TOGIVE PEOPLE MORE OPTIONS.TAKING A LOOK AT... THELATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS INNEVADA...THE TEST POSITIVITY RATECONTINUES TO DROP.IT IS NOW AT SIX PERCENT.OFFICIALS ALSO