HB2 creates unclear future for ACC Tournament in NC

Tournament continues today with the quarterfinals... north carolina didn't mind playing away from home..

The heels beat miami 78-53..

And duke rallied to beat louisville 81-77... so the 2 tobacco roaders will play each other in new york city tomorrow night..

This is just the 13th time in 64 years the a-c-c tournament has been held outside of our state... but that number could go up... league officials are monitoring house bill 2..

They want it repealed... and as ariel epstein tells us... if it isn't... future acc tournaments in our state could be in jeopardy.

With teh acc tournament being held here in brooklyn ny for the first time in new yrok city... it will not be back in north carolina until 2019 in charlotte and 2020 in greensboro... i spoke to someone who coordinates teh tournament and heers what he sadi about hb2... jim boeheim also had some interesting comments on the topic well north carolina and duke play today well have highlights coming up in our later shows at 6... for now from brooklyn ariel epstein newschannel 12.

this years women's tournament was moved to myrtle beach this year... but just to re iterate... as of now the a-c-c still plans on holding its mens basketball tournament in charlotte in 2019... and in greensboro in