Binghamton Theater Organ Society presents Peter Pan

Are invited to a classic presentation of the boy who never grew up.

The binghamton theater organ society is presenting the 1924 silent film peter pan sunday at the forum theater in downtown binghamton.theater organist jim ford will provide live musical accompaniment on the forum's 1922 robert morton organ, 1 of only about 300 theater organs in operation in the world.besides music, ford also produces special sound effects, making the experience fun for the whole family.

Theater organist jim ford says, "so there will be special effects needed for the dog, of course barking sounds.

That will be a lot of fun to create on the organ.

And if anybody falls, we have a bass drum and crash cymbal that can be called upon."

Jim ehmke says: two local actors will also be on hand to read aloud the screen titles that are interspersed throughout the silent film.showtime is the sunday at 2.tickets are 20 dollars for adults, 5 dollars for ages 8 through 20, children under 8 are free.the box office opens at noon.for more when we come back, the