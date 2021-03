Firefighting crews tackling a large scrap metal fire in the Fengate industrial area in the city of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire,

This is the moment firefighters use a huge mechanical claw to drag burning debris away during a large industrial building fire.The incident took place in the Fengate industrial area in the city of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, East England, on 5th March.(@cambsfrs/Newsflash)