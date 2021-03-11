Thursday Sports March 9

National albegins in alaska...tomorro w number 2 uaa womens basketball begins its nc-double-a championship quest...opening play in the west region tournament... --the one seed uaa tips off against 8 seed hawaii pacific at 730... --the 21 and 6 sharks...return to the tournament for the second time in 3 years... --also on the schedule...cal state east bay and western washington at noon --point loma and number 3 cal baptist at 230... and simons fraser against uc san diego at 5pm --uaa coach ryan mccarthy says...no team can be overlooked in this tournament...and that starts with hawaii pacific "this is a very talented team i have to think its one of the best 8 seeds in the nation and in division 2 theres a lot of parity theres no team with a 100 game winning streak at our level" --a couple tournaments in town this week...including the western conference championships at dimond high... --in todays semifinal round...the kotzebue girls advance 53-42 over nome...they'll face barrow...defeatin g betherl 59-37 --and for the boys its kotzebue 62-58 over bethel...and barrow 82-29 over nome --the cic tournament takes a day off in preperation for tomorrows semifinal round... --a couple of upsets last night...with the 5 seed west and 6 seed service advancing... --also moving on for the boys, dimond and east... --and for the girls...no upsets to report, all of the top 4 seeds move on here is the schedule for tomorrow...first up east and chugiak girls at 3-15... --east and service boys at 5...followed by dimond girls and west at 6-45 --and concluding second round play...dimond and west boys at 8..

Well march madness isn't limited to just basketball...it's also national title time for uaa skiing and indoor track and field... --lets start on the slopes...the ski- wolves at the halfway mark after todays 5 and 10k classical races... --with 4 events finished...uaa has tallied 79 points...49 from the men and 30 from the women... --the seawolves sitting 10th overall... --producing todays top finish in the women 5k was sophomore casey wright...coming in 14th...and for the men tomas kollo finishes 20th... --the alpine portion of the championships concludes tomorrow with the mens and womens slalom...competiti on for the nordic skiers comes to a close saturday... --in birmingham alabama the uaa track and field team wrapped up day 1 of nc- double-a events --senior dominik notz led the seawolves with an all american performance in the 5-thousand meters... --notz finishing 5th with a time of 14 minutes 12 point 99 seconds --also for the men, travis turner currently sitting 12th in the heptathlon after registering two career bests in the first four events...the heptathlon wraps up tomorrow --on the womens side...jamie ashcroft comes in 15th in the 60 meter qualifier...ashcro ft unfortunately will miss the finals on saturday... and finally tonight...two record setting competitors and two community leaders make up this years directors awards class... the annual honor handed out by the alaska sports hall of fame selecting morgan hooe and davis norris as this years pride of alaska recipients --hooe led uaa volleyball to its best season ever...making history as the seawolves finished second in the nation --as for norris...in his first attempt at mt marathon...norris reclaimed the record for alaskans...not to mention the skier also set the new standard for the bird ridge mountain race in the same summer... --this years joe floyd award for signification and lasting contribution goes to mao tosi...the east high alum and former n-f-ler founded ak p-r-i- d-e....a non profit organization for at risk youth thats received national recognition... --and the trajan langon award for leadership sportsman ship and inspiration...awar ded to damen bell holter...the professional basketball player who originally hails for hydaburg...spends his summer mentoring children through his blessed 2 bless basketball camp...not to mention speaking out about suicide prevention, obesity and other issues surrounding alaskas