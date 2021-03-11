Candelight vigil held for Rapid City murder victim

Deziree Martinez was remembered by friends and family during a candlelight vigil held in front of her home.

Good evening.

I'm alicia garcia.

And i'm mike powers.

This afternoon in rapid city... an arrest in the murder of desiree martinez... ... and tonight, friends and neighbors remembered the young woman with a vigil.

Rapid city>> martinez was found dead wednesday near a duplex where she lived behind a north rapid motel.

Today, police charged 23-year-old vincent mousseaux with first degree murder.

Mousseaux also faces charges for allegedly attacking another person who tried to stop him from stabbing martinez.

Police say martinez was stabbed multiple times.

Mp>> kota territory news>> friends and family gathered together tonight to remember deziree martinez.

Attendees prayed, sang and burned sage in front of martinez' home, then took a short walk through the alley where she was found.

Her friends and family remember her as a loving, caring and funny person.

Her cousin, trivia afraid of lightning says there is an issue that needs to be addressed, specifically in the native american culture.

Trivia afraid of lightning cousin of victim>> trivia afraid of lightning- cousin "there is a strong need of awareness among native americans for substance abuse and domestic violence.

She was killed at the age of 30 and she had six children and it was a senseless act."

Mp>> this was the fourth homicide in rapid city this