PIAA Individual State Championships 2

Berrian.

(josh) it's been going on since nine o'clock this morning and this is only day one of three.

I'm talking about the piaa wrestling championships in hershey as wtaj's alex cawley has more on our local wrestlers.

(alex) intro: preliminaries for the class triple 'a wrestlers started at 4 p.m.

It didn't take long for some local wrestlers to make plans for friday.

At 132 pounds altoona' )s cole manley did a little bit of everything, including this nearfall, as he advances with the 13-0 major.

To 145 pounds, bellefonte's brock port led by one in the third, until a series of near falls gave him the 6-0 decision.

Port: "it went pretty good.

Definitely could've done better, but it's good to get the first one under my belt."

Track: clearfield's luke mcgonigal trailed until late in the second, when a takedown led to a 3-1 decision in favor of the bison wrestler.

Mcgonial: " feels great to win that first match, get it out of the way.

I'm on to the quarterfinals and plan to keep on winning from here."

Track: at 285, hollidaysburg' )s hunter gill overcame an early take down, and learned on his feet, as he advances with a 5-4 decision.

Gill: "the momentum feels great.

It just makes you feel like you're unstoppable.

It feels great, just one step closer to your ultimate goal of winning the tournament."

Outro: in hershey, alex cawley for