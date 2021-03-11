New Bay Co Library

Imagine, having to spend more than one hundred and thirty thousand dollars to fix a leaky roof...that should be under warranty.

It is going to happen and it will be taxpayer money.

The bay county library is leaking because of a failure in a sealant in the seam between the metal roof and the membran roof system.

This should be covered under the warranty provided to the county by the two businesses who originally put the roof on 10 years ago.

Unfortunatly, neither of those companies are still in business.

County officials are moving forward with plans to repair the roof and say they are looking at what, if any, legal options they have to try and get the repair money out of the defunct companies.