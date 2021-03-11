Education funding forum, Liverpool and C-NS

Rivals on the basketball court and football field, but tonight liverpool and cicero-north syracuse school districts are teaming up, hosting a joint information session to get support for their struggles with state funding.

Rod: and as newschannel 9's olivia ugino shows us, sometime's it's the smallest voices that can have the biggest impact.

Olivia: we've heard from the adults.

Nat: superintendent olivia: but tonight... nat: i ask our local representatives and community.

Olivia: students got a chance to weigh in, nat: i have had classes with 27 to 30 students.

It's very hard to learn.

Olivia: students from cicero-north syracuse and liverpool school districts sharing their frustrations over budget cuts.

The district blames the lack and unpredictability of a portion of state money called "foundation aid."

Over the past ten years...liverpool has lost nearly fifty million dollars and c-n-s has missed out on nearly 140 million.

But what the districts say is the real issue?

Not knowing how much they can count for their yearly spending plan.

Liverpool lost out on about two million in the 2014 to 2015 school year.

Three years earlier, it was more than ten million.

Cicero-north syracuse over the past ten years lost anywhere from 9 to seventeen million.

And for students, that can change everything.

Alexis hayden: the last year, which is 6th grade, like the big year where you're finally leaving elementary school, i had to change to a brand new school, make new friends, meet new teachers, it was just a big change in my life.

Olivia: john kuryla: what we're losing is the opportunity of children, which is a fleeting moment in school.

It's done and it's over.

Olivia: not easy for parents to sit back and watch.

John kuryla: it angers me...it's heartbreaking because my kids are the most important people in my life and what ends up happening is that i know they're going through a system that isn't giving them everything that we know that we have the availability to do.

Olivia: when asked what's next to be cut should the budget not shake out?

Superintendents of both liverpool and cicero-north syracuse school districts said what's left?

After years of cuts affecting academics as well as extra curriculars, they don't even know where to look if they have to lose anything else.

Rod?

Rod: