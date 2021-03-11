Next?

Newschannel9's estefania seyffert is live in canutillo at what used to be southwest behavioral..

Stef... what happened?

Estefania: well i was able to get a hold of staff at another location under the same management and although they did not specify why this office closed unexpectedly..

They did say they notified their patients.

Estefania: i also talked to a parent who says the last time he brought his son in december..

He was not notified the office would close.

It wasn't until he came to their scheudled appointment yesterday that he noticed the office was closed and had a for lease sign above the door.

He is now concerned about his son's medical records and how quickly he will be able to see a doctor.

Arturo: " these people treat this like a food stand.

You have a food stand they just shut down and take off but with a health services doctors office youre supposed to notify the patients."

Estefania: accoridng to hernandez..he was told rescheduling his son's appointment could put him on a 7 to 8 month waitlist..

If you find yourself in this issue as well you can find mental health services information by dialing 2-1-1.

Estefania: i tried getting a hold of the doctor..but was told he was not in town..

The office staff says patients who went to the canutillo location are now being transferred to the barranca location in east el paso.

Reporting live in canutillo estefania seyffert newschannel9.

