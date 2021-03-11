MO House Moves to Bar Cities from Increasing Minimum Wage Credit: KOZL Duration: 11 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

MO House Moves to Bar Cities from Increasing Minimum Wage JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri House Republicans have moved to stop St. Louis from raising its minimum wage. A bill that would ban local governments from having a higher minimum wage than the state passed in the House today in a vote that largely fell along party lines.

