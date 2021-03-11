Skip to main content
MO House Moves to Bar Cities from Increasing Minimum Wage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

-- Missouri House Republicans have moved to stop St.

Louis from raising its minimum wage.

A bill that would ban local governments from having a higher minimum wage than the state passed in the House today in a vote that largely fell along party lines.

