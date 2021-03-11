Amber Alert: Buffalo Police Looking for Missing Girl

(WKBW)- Police say 4-year-old Mikeya Houston may be in serious danger.

News has just learned that buffalo police have issued an amber alert for a missing four-year-old.

Police say mikeya houston may be in serious danger.she is three feet tall and weighs about 40 lbs.police believe that she was kidnapped by her mother, mikesha lawson, after custody was taken away from her.

Mikeya was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt, with a pink winter coat.her mother was wearing jeans with a black jacket and white sneakers.they were last seen thursday afternoon on best street near main street in the city of buffalo.

Police are asking anyone who spots either of them