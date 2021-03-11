Top Four in 4 - 03-10-17

WCBI's Renae Skinner brings you the Top Four Stories in 4 Minutes this week.

the healthcare debate continues on capitol hill.

Women called it quits just for one day-- and state lawmakers are back peddling after recieving backlash over a bill involving domestic violence victims.

After president trump's immigration ban for seven muslim- majority countries went into effect and was soon ruled unconstitutional by a federal court, the administration now has an updated policy but with a few changes.

Up first--headline number 4 the main difference in this policy is that iraq has been removed from the list, but iran, libya, somalia, sudan, syria, and yemen remain.

This policy will be phased in slowly over the next two weeks, which will also mean less media coverage this time around.

The state of hawaii says president donald trump's revised travel ban will harm the state's muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

Hawaii has become the first state to file suit to stop the new ban, which bars new visas for people from six predominantly muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the u.s. refugee program.

It doesn't apply to travelers who already have visas.

Women across the globe showed out--by not showing up-- here's headline number 3-- cities across the country were awash in red on wednesday as thousands gathered to show support for international women's day.

Here are the women you missed.

The rallies--which mobilized men and women in new york, california, pennsylvania and washington, d.c., among other states-- was part of "a day without a woman," which organizers described as a day of "economic solidarity."

Women were encouraged to take the day off and strike to "highlight the economic power and significance that women have in the u.s. and global economies.

Headline number 2--the future of healthcare in the u-s hangs in the balance right now the new republican health care plan keeps much of the basic framework set up by obamacare, adding a conservative twist, analysts say.

While conservatives praised the emphasis on personal responsibility, liberals said it would take newly won health insurance away from millions and cost people protection from some of the worst abuses of the insurance industry.

Experts say the proposal would cut a $1 billion a year fund for the centers for disease control and prevention designed to prevent problems like lead poisoning and hospital infections.

Some health experts say that would be a "major turning point" in how the nation promotes health and addresses health care needs.

Some republicans are pushing for the demise of the fund, saying they want more control over how public health funds are spent.

Maybe representative andy gipson watched top 4 last week--i'd like to take credit for our number one headline of the week but i think you the constituents did all the work the mississippi senate is reviving a proposal to make divorce less complicated for victims of domestic abuse.

The bill died after its chairman, state representative andy gipson killed it--claiming it could open "the floodgates" to more divorces.

Senators added divorce provisions wednesday to house bill 1356 , a measure originally dealing with protective orders in criminal sexual assault cases.

One ground for divorce under current law is habitual cruel and inhuman treatment.

Senators removed "habitual."

The house added to senate bill 2680 "abusive physical contact" as a ground for a divorce, as well as threats, stalking, and financial abuse.

Both bills now say testimony of one credible witness would be allowed, and that could be the abuse victim.

The two chambers must agree on a single bill before anything could go to the governor.

I'd say this latest development on the divorce laws involving domestic violence victims is a major victory for a lot of women.

All this month there's just been good news surrounding us gals--it was international womens day--it's womens history month---a day without women--we even highlighted businesswomen in the community and there's a womens of distinction luncheon coming up where women who are going above and beyond in our own backyards will be highlighted.

I don't know about you but score one--women