logging ax live

We first brought you a story wednesday about a man who died in a logging accident.

Now dustin lowe's family is speaking out about his death... wtva's symone woolridge joins us live to tell us what his parents had to say.

Dustin lowe's family says before his passing..

He nearly died in a logging accident..

Months before.

He was a logger for his step fathers company..

And loved what he did.

His parents say that he loved the thrill of logging.

His step father even called him the tree assassin.

The two say their son had a pretty rough past..

But when he began to chop trees..

He found his passion.

His stepfather describes the day his step son died..

He said he was with dustin..

But left just minutes before the accident.

Both of dustin's parents say he died doing what he loved to do.

Held on to him ."

"he loved logging.

That was his adrenaline high.

That's the only job that really carried him, you know, held on to him."

Dustin leaves behind his eight year old son.

His parents say their logging business in now on hold.

