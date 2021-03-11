Jurgen Klopp doesn’t believe Liverpool can think about winning Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they are not in a position where they can think about winning the Champions League – yet.A 2-0 win over RB Leipzig thanks to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who scored the 100th goal in Klopp’s 44th match in charge of the Reds in the competition, secured a 4-0 aggregate win which eased them into the quarter-finals for the third time in four years.Having won it in 2019 and reached the final the year before they do have good form in the competition but that is offset somewhat by the woeful season they are having as defending Premier League champions.